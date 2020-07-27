Wahlburger's to open Tuesday in St. Charles
Updated 7/27/2020 10:09 AM
The Wahlburger's Restaurant in St. Charles will open Tuesday, the company announced Monday morning.
The location at 825 S. Randall Road will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
"St. Charles holds a very special place in my heart," co-owner, Donnie Wahlberg, who has lived in town for several years, said in a news release. "Like so many in our industry, we've faced a lot of setbacks due to the impact of COVID-19, but we are determined to deliver on my promise to bring a safe, exciting and unique dining experience to the Fox Valley."
Actor Wahlberg and two of his brothers - actor Mark and chef Paul - own the restaurant.
It joins 44 other Wahlburger's restaurants.
