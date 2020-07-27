 

Wahlburger's to open Tuesday in St. Charles

  • Wahlburgers has decided to delay the opening of its St. Charles location until the end of July to ensure it's ready to offer guests "the best dining experience possible," officials said in a statement.

Daily Herald report
Updated 7/27/2020 10:09 AM

The Wahlburger's Restaurant in St. Charles will open Tuesday, the company announced Monday morning.

The location at 825 S. Randall Road will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"St. Charles holds a very special place in my heart," co-owner, Donnie Wahlberg, who has lived in town for several years, said in a news release. "Like so many in our industry, we've faced a lot of setbacks due to the impact of COVID-19, but we are determined to deliver on my promise to bring a safe, exciting and unique dining experience to the Fox Valley."

Actor Wahlberg and two of his brothers - actor Mark and chef Paul - own the restaurant.

It joins 44 other Wahlburger's restaurants.

