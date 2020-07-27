Feder: Tribune moving John Kass column to separate opinion from news

After 23 years as the Chicago Tribune's white male conservative standard-bearer, John Kass is about to lose his coveted spot on Page 2 and his status as the newspaper's "lead columnist," Robert Feder writes.

Colin McMahon, editor-in-chief of the Tribune, today announced plans to reorganize the paper's columnists and separate their work from the news section.

Within the next few days the changes will be unveiled in print and online to help readers differentiate between news and opinions, he said. One effect will be to relegate Kass and other columnists father back in the print edition and label them more clearly as opinion writers.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.