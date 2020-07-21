Computer problems may delay Daily Herald delivery Wednesday

The Daily Herald is experiencing significant technical difficulties with our systems today that are severely hampering the production of Wednesday's newspaper .

Our staff is doing everything in its power to creatively resolve the problems as quickly as possible, but the challenges are apt to lead to late newspaper delivery Wednesday morning and may require some alterations in the normal design of the newspaper.

Up-to-the-minute news will be available, as always, on dailyherald.com, and no delay is expected in the replica e-edition, which posts on dailyherald.com early in the morning.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.