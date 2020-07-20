Building sale, leaseback will let Brett Anthony Foods expand

Brett Anthony Foods has completed a 15 year sale-leaseback transaction with Clear Height Properties will expand the company's facility in Elk Grove Village. Courtesy Clear Height Properties

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brett Anthony Foods has completed a 15 year sale-leaseback transaction with Chicago-based Clear Height Properties that ultimately will allow the commercial kitchen to more than double the size of its Elk Grove Village operations.

The transactions involved a building Brett Anthony Foods owned at 1350 Greenleaf and an adjacent improved property, at 1250 Greenleaf. Additionally, plans call for the development of an approximately 10,000-square-foot structure that will connect the two properties, all while creating a larger, customized Safe Quality Food facility.

This month, Clear Height will begin construction of a 10,000-square-foot structure that will connect the two buildings and the build-out/redevelopment of 1250 and 1350 Greenleaf. When completed, the approximately 112,000-square-foot facility will allow Brett Anthony Foods to expand its operations in a fully equipped as a freezer/cooler facility to meet production and distribution needs.

The brokers involved in the transaction included Jason Lev of CBRE, who represented Brett Anthony Foods in the sale of 1350 Greenleaf to Clear Height. Brian Colson of Avison Young represented the seller of 1250 Greenleaf. Terms of the transaction were not announced.