Dream come true for new Mount Prospect Rosati's owner

The Mount Prospect Rosati's Pizza location originally opened in 1964 by four sons of Chicago restaurateur Saverio Rosati is now in the hands of a man whose dream was to own the restaurant.

Village resident Mihir Patel, who came to the United States from India in 2003, told the Mount Prospect village board this week he long had his sights set on the Rosati's at 1629 S. Busse Road.

"When I came from my country here, my first job was at Rosati's Niles. I had always dreamed to be a first-store Rosati's owner," he said.

Three years later, he purchased a Rosati's franchise in Lincolnwood and now has taken ownership of one of the chain's earliest pizzerias.

On Tuesday, the village board granted Patel a liquor license to serve beer and wine at dining tables.

Patel told the board he has lived in Mount Prospect since 2010, "so I know the town. I know the community."

He plans to manage the Mount Prospect location but is not making other staff changes.

"Over my tenure here, I have found that business owners in town who also live in town have the most success and the most dedication to providing good service in the community," Mayor Arlene Juracek told Patel.

The store originally opened for carryout and delivery but expanded to the adjacent storefront, and booths were installed. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.