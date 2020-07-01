WDSRA receives financial reporting award

DUPAGE COUNTY - The Western DuPage Special Recreation Association and Sharon Gedvilas, WDSRA superintendent of finance and personnel, were awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The award was given for WDSRA's comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

It is the 14th year that WDSRA and Gedvilas have received the award.