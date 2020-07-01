Plexiglass barriers and mandatory masks greet gamblers as casinos reopen

A side parking lot starts to fill up Wednesday outside the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, which opened for the first time Wednesday since being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin opened for the first time Wednesday since being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Rearranged slot machines and plexiglass barriers were among the safety precautions that greeted patrons when they returned to the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines Wednesday for the first time since the state ordered casinos closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Rivers Casino

Plexiglass barriers and limited seating at gaming tables were among the safety precautions that greeted patrons when they returned to the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines Wednesday for the first time since the state ordered casinos closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Rivers Casino

Patrons take the walkway from the parking garage to enter the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, which reopened Wednesday for the first time since being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Rosanne Farrell of Woodstock, center, meets a friend and heads into the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, which welcomed gamblers back Wednesday for the first time since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farrell said she came out on the first day "because I haven't been out anywhere" and her friend suggested it. Rick West | Staff Photographer

With few options for entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosanne Farrell happily agreed to meet a friend this morning at the newly reopened Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin.

"There's supposed to be separate seats," the Woodstock woman said about safety precautions mandated for the reopening. "She suggested this and I said, 'Sounds good to me.'"

The state's 10 casinos, including five in the suburbs, were allowed to reopen starting today after being shut down for 3½ months. Requirements included wearing face masks, staying 6 feet from others and no buffets.

Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet, and Harrah's in Joliet all planned to reopen today.

Tom Gorski of Carol Stream said he picked a good time to be on vacation and among the first to visit the Elgin casino again.

"I like just going and relaxing, playing the slot machine, nice and easy," he said. "I like going early and getting out by 4 p.m."

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain said he's glad the casino reopened, because it brings revenue to the city of Elgin -- in normal times, $745,000 per month -- and provides jobs for workers, about 700 pre-pandemic.

Kaptain said he spoke with casino officials about two weeks ago.

"They were ready to go and waiting for the state to made a determination about Phase 4," he said.

Grand Victoria Casino opened at 9 a.m., according to a post on its Facebook page. "Grand Victoria Casino has reopened and we can't wait to see you again. Rest assured that we have gone above and beyond to ensure your safety, comfort and peace of mind."

After initially making plans to reopen at noon, Rivers in Des Plaines got an early start Wednesday morning, welcoming patrons back on the casino floor before 11 a.m.

They were greeted by newly installed protective plexiglass throughout the casino, machines rearranged throughout the property to promote social distancing, limited seating at gaming tables and new health and safety procedures including mandatory mask-wearing.

Rivers also is limiting its capacity to 50%, consistent with the reopening protocols established by the Illinois Gaming Board.

"We're excited to welcome back guests and team members, and we're doing everything possible to ensure their health and safety," Rivers General Manager Corey Wise said in a reopening announcement Wednesday. "We are looking forward to entertaining our guests once again and our Rivers Clean Team will be hard at work continuously disinfecting surfaces and equipment."

