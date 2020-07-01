Industry veterans launch REthink

HIGHLAND PARK -- Commercial real estate experts Rick Goldman and Justin Pathmann have launched REthink Owner Solutions, a development and construction management advisory firm that allows developers, owners and businesses to tap into expertise and proven methodology they otherwise might not be able to access or afford.

REthink has a roster of projects, including a new senior housing project that is scheduled to break ground in Mount Prospect and the transformation of book stacks into meeting and amenity spaces at the Highland Park Public Library.

In establishing REthink, Goldman and Pathman are making available the insights, knowledge, expertise and proprietary processes that more typically are found within dedicated real estate departments.

Goldman has more than 30 years of diversified commercial real estate development and construction management experience. Most recently, for the last 19-plus years, he was an owner of Pacific Construction Services. Pathmann has more than 20 years of construction management experience. In 2017 his former firm, Pathmann Construction Management, merged with Pacific Construction Services.