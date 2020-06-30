 

Walgreens Boots expands digital partnership

 
Updated 6/30/2020 10:13 AM

DEERFIELD- Walgreens Boots Alliance said it is expanding its partnership with Microsoft and Adobe to launch a digital experience and customer insights platform that will deliver personalized health care and shopping offerings.

The platform will provide Walgreens and Boots customers with products and services from its global pharmacy and retail businesses at any time. The partnership with Microsoft and Adobe allows Walgreens Boots to obtain insights to deliver more engaging and personalized experiences, while respecting and protecting privacy choices of patients and customers. It can help increase access to key services within pharmacy and beauty, among other categories, while driving convenience and providing more options to address daily needs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Establishing the platform will advance Walgreen Boots into the second phase of its digital transformation, one of its key strategic priorities.

