Comcast extends service into Schaumburg's Veridian development

SCHAUMBURG -- Comcast said it has brought its advanced network infrastructure to Veridian, a 225-acre mixed-use campus under development in Schaumburg.

Veridian will include residential and office space, hotel, entertainment, dining and urban-style street retail districts. Comcast will offer internet speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second to businesses located in the development, as well as a host of state-of-the-art consumer and commercial services and smart technologies.

Comcast's Xfinity Communities team is providing high-speed internet service at Element at Veridian, a 260-unit residential building, the first on the campus. Element also will offer the Xfinity Community platform, with smart home devices ranging from smart locks and lights to smart thermostats that can help manage tenants' energy bills.

"Having Comcast's advanced network infrastructure available on-site has been a catalyst for the development currently underway and will ensure we're able to provide the technology necessary to attract and support future development," said Bob Burk, co-founder and managing partner of UrbanStreet Group, Veridian's developer.