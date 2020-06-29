Cambium Networks names Lynch to board of directors

Cambium Networks Corp. has appointed Kevin J. Lynch as an independent member of its board of directors and as a member of its audit committee.

Lynch, 51, has managed all investing and tax planning for the Lynch Family Office since 2011. From 2001 to 2010, he was a partner at Jana Partners LLC, a value-oriented, event-driven fund with a sub-strategy of activist investing and was a member of the investment committee.

He was a member of the board of directors of the Investment Technology Group, Inc., and served on the capital committee from 2016-2019 and the audit committee from 2018-2019, when the company was acquired by Virtu Financial, Inc. in March 2019.

Lynch holds a BA in finance from Penn State University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Amen will step down as a member of the audit committee, while continuing to serve as chairman of the board of directors.