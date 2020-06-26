Prociple completes conversion for brewery/restaurant

Principle Construction Corp. has completed the conversion of a former auto dealership building Drive in Huntley into a brewing facility and full-service restaurant for Villa Park-based MORE Brewing. Courtesy Principle Construction Corp.

HUNTLEY -- Principle Construction Corp. has completed the conversion of a former Chevrolet auto dealership building at 13980 Automall Drive in Huntley into a state-of-the-art brewing facility and full-service restaurant for Villa Park-based MORE Brewing.

The 25,302 square foot building includes 11,302 square feet of beer production space and a 14,000 square foot restaurant with two private dining rooms that will double as barrel aging rooms.

Guests dining at the restaurant will be able to view the brewery through the 12-foot tall glass walls that look into the brewing area, barrel storage room and sour brewing room. Exposed ductwork and barn wood wall coverings give the restaurant a rustic and industrial look.

Principle's James A. Brucato worked as the principal on the project, while Principle's Matt Cotherman was the senior project manager. Principle's Matt Frane served as the superintendent. Harris Architects provided architectural services, while JLL's Dominic Carbonari acted as the broker for MORE Brewing.