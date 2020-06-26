Aptinyx added to Russell 2000 Index

EVANSTON -- Aptinyx Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, will be added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index beginning Monday.

Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. Russell U.S. indexes are used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as bench marks for active investment strategies.

Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell's suite of index offerings.

"This will enhance the visibility of our company among the investment community and highlight our important efforts to advance the development of our pipeline of novel NMDA receptor modulators for patients suffering from challenging CNS disorders," said Ashish Khanna, CFO and chief business officer of Aptinyx.