Nat Tech acquires fiber network business

DOWNERS GROVE - Nat Tech LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTI Connect LLC, said it has acquired Precision Design Services' fiber network engineering business.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J., and serving the greater New York area for more than 20 years, PDS provides design, engineering, and project management for telecommunications and data communications systems. Primary services offered by PDS include route design, survey and drawings of OSP and ISP networks, audit and as-built production, testing and related fiber system database production, and facility infrastructure planning. PDS will operate under NTI's National Technologies brand.

"The acquisition of PDS aligns with NTI's strategy to expand our engineering services capabilities," said Jim Estes, CEO of NTI. "Providing both fiber network engineering and fiber optic deployment services to all of our national customers in the important New York City area has been a top priority for us, and now we are in a strong position to deliver these capabilities to our clients in this market."