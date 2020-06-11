Brown brokers sale for truck parking facility

BARTLETT -- Brown Commercial Group recently represented both the buyer and seller in the sale of a 5.59-acre site in Bartlett.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

Lis Trucking Inc. purchased the property from Abbott Land and Investment and is converting the land into parking to support its growing freight carrier business.

Dan Brown represented the seller in the transaction while Brown Commercial Group Broker Candace Scurto represented Lis Trucking. The property is at 2300 Graham St. Lis Trucking will use 3.35 acres for truck parking and will continue to lease 2.24 acres to the current tenant, a landscaping company. A 8,400-square-foot industrial building and a 2,200-square-foot office trailer on site will be used by Lis Trucking as offices. Lis Trucking is based in Norridge.

"The Chicago industrial market continues to see a shortage of outdoor space suitable for companies with transportation related needs," said Brown, "Through this off market transaction, we were able to support this growing trucking operation as it looks to expand in the northwest suburbs."