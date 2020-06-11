Barnes & Noble opens in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG -- Barnes & Noble is opening a new store as designed by CEO James Daunt in Schaumburg Friday.

The newly designed Barnes & Noble will open in Woodfield Village Green, 1470B E. Golf Road, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, as well as curbside and cafe pickup. Customers will be treated to a new Barnes & Noble experience, with distinct bookrooms for browsing by genre, more books and displays catering to the local market, fun and engaging Young Reader and Toddler sections, as well as a welcoming front of store with all the latest new books and releases. T

The bookstore will also have a staff ready with recommendations for a range of interests, including this year's summer reads and children's favorites.

The store also has a new Barnes & Noble Café with drinks and snacks catering to all ages, including Nitro coffee.

"We think our regular Barnes & Noble shopper is going to be thrilled at the redesigned store layout and selection, and new customers will be immediately drawn in," said store manager Sarah Coombs,