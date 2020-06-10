Firm offers "Brand-Aid" initiative

NAPERVILLE -- Klique Creative, a female-owned digital brand identity and creative agency, is launching its first major philanthropic endeavor titled "Brand-Aid," a 12 week relief plan valued at $30,000 that will be awarded to a women-owned small business that has been impacted by COVID-19.

Nominations are under way and conclude July 31, Klique will select and announce the recipient of the "Brand Aid" relief plan on Sept. 1. The winner will receive a complimentary and customized suite of signature Klique services designed to communicate brand promise and showcase strategic repositioning amid COVID-19 recovery. The "Brand Aid" relief plan will include comprehensive brand strategy: brand audit; brand strategy; style guide; brand guidelines; strategic brand positioning: brand story; messaging; tag lines

cohesive brand identity: logo; look (patterns, color palette, typeface); imagery; custom brand assets: signage; presentations; and more.

For information or to nominate a female-owned business, visit www.kliquecreative.com or email co-founder Stacy Amoo-Mensahat at Stacy@KliqueCreative.com with a video or written testimonial and one photo of why you think you or a women-owned business deserves a "Brand Aid" relief plan.