Winick & Gallaher expands with acquisition

NAPERVILLE -- Winick & Gallaher, PC, announced it has acquired Poznak Law Firm, LTD, this month.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows the merger in April with The Law Office of Brian J. Russell, and with Russell G. Winick & Associates, P.C., in 2019.

Kevin M. Gallaher becomes principal of the new Winick & Gallaher, PC, which moved its offices to 35 S.h Washington St., Suite 300, in Naperville early this year.

The new firm has a variety of practice areas, with a specialization in business law. Gallaher specializes in business sales, mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate transactions, and business disputes. Senior Counsel Brian Russell also handles real estate transactions, as well as corporate formation, commercial litigation and bankruptcy.

In addition, attorney Joseph R. Stacho joined the firm in March. Stacho specializes in labor and employment law for the firm, as well as commercial litigation.

Attorneys James L. Poznak and Russell G. Winick have retired from practice, and worked with Gallaher to transition clients to Winick & Gallaher, PC, from the firms that they founded.