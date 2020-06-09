Palatine chamber hosts 'Getting Back to Business' workshop June 17

The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will be hosting a workshop over Zoom entitled "Getting Back to Business in Our New World" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

The discussion is designed to provide resources and information for local businesses, as well as answers to questions about guidelines relating to Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

The workshop will be attended by state Rep. Tom Morrison of Palatine and Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz. Time will be allotted for questions and answers at the end of the event, which is free and open to the public.

"The goal here is to assist Palatine-area businesses and organizations in succeeding and prospering during these challenging times," said PACC Board President Eric Marzinke, of ProMark Planners.

To register for this Engage PACC! workshop, and for more information about PACC, visit palatinechamber.com.