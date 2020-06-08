 

U.S. Waterproofing launches disinfection company

 
ROLLING MEADOWS -- U.S. Waterproofing is launching a new commercial business in response to COVID-19.

U.S. Remediation is a professional disinfection company specializing in decontaminating offices, retail properties, warehouses, and other building and workspaces in the greater Chicago area.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Using EPA-approved disinfectants that are safe and effective against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and other types of pathogens, the company offers decontamination services for a variety of businesses, including office buildings, retail spaces, condo and apartment common areas, fitness centers, banks, warehouses and factories. U.S. Remediation provides three levels of disinfection, including preventive, deep cleaning, and reactive decontamination after a documented case of COVID-19.

"Our goal is to deliv­er peace-of-mind and help prepare Chicagoland businesses for the safe return of their employees and customers through com­pre­hen­sive dis­in­fec­tion and decon­t­a­m­i­na­tion solutions as nonessential businesses in metropolitan Chicago reopen," said Matthew Stock, president of U.S. Waterproofing and founder of U.S. Remediation.

For more information, visit https://www.usremediation.net/ or call (847) 303-6692.

