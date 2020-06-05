Dermody acquires logistics building

LIBERTYVILLE -- Dermody Properties recently has acquired a logistics building at 1501 Harris Road in Libertyville fro an undisclosed amount.

The building was built in 2007 on a 35-acre property situated along Interstate 94 at the intersection of Peterson and Midlothian roads.

A cross-dock facility that boasts 596,616 square feet of logistics space, 1501 Harris features a 37-foot clear height, two drive-in doors, 112 exterior loading docks, 82 trailer parking stalls, 192 auto parking spaces, an ESFR fire protection system and 15,000 square feet of office space.

The property is currently occupied but will be available for lease in the first quarter of 2022. Keith Puritz, Brett Kroner and Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield will represent Dermody Properties in the releasing of the project.