Suburbs reopen to Phase 3 and plans for alfresco dining, shopping and haircuts

The suburbs emerged from the state's stay-at-home order today and into a less restrictive Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, as many residents looked forward to dining alfresco, doing a little shopping and finally getting a haircut.

Restaurants across the suburbs worked with communities to create or expand outdoor dining areas. They were many businesses that prepared to open their doors with various restrictions in place, including occupancy to promote social distancing, wearing face masks and providing hand sanitizer as part of a much anticipated loosening of restrictions that have been in place since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Amber and Julius White of Naperville enjoy lunch with their children Julius, 3, and Elliana, 11, at Jackson Avenue Pub in Naperville on Friday. Dining, shopping, salons and other businesses reopened Friday in Illinois. The White family lives near downtown Naperville and Amber White said "it's great being able to start to get back to some sort of normalcy."

For many residents, the first task to do with their newfound freedom was getting a haircut.

11:30 a.m.

Angie Panagakos, 95, of Hoffman Estates, said she could not wait to get back to her weekly routine of having her hair styled at pH Salon in Schaumburg. She was dropped off at the door by her daughter and allowed entry after her temperature was taken by pH Salon owner Toni Waitkus.

"Oh, God, I have a ball here," said Panagakos, who received a mask to wear during her visit. "It's the best place to come on Friday."

Panagakos has been a pH Salon client for 15 years. Employees had to refrain from hugging her and kept their social distance while welcoming her back.

"This is my enjoyment," Panagakos said. "I don't do very much. You know, when you get to be a certain age, you don't get around as much."

Waitkus said the salon spaced out appointments for about 40 clients, the usual number for a Friday.

11 a.m.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Sauvage Barber Parlor stylist/shop owner Angel Daniel cuts Tyler Hendershot's hair Friday morning in Elgin. Hendershot is from Streamwood and said he was really needing this haircut. "I've been struggling pretty bad. I had my mom cut it and it wasn't that great," he said. "It was fixable," Daniel said.

Tyler Hendershot of Streamwood was at Sauvage Barber Parlor in Elgin this morning for a haircut he said he really needed.

"I've been struggling pretty bad. I had my mom cut it and it wasn't that great," Hendershot said.

Stylist and shop owner Angel Daniel had an encouraging assessment: "It was fixable."

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Dawson Naleck, 3, of Pingree Grove gets his hair cut by stylist Alex Medina as his mom Julie looks on at Sauvage Barber Parlor in Elgin Friday. "He definitely needed this haircut," Julie Naleck said of her son. "He hasn't had one since February." It was Medina's second client of the day already at 9:15 a.m. "Feels great to be back at work," he said. "The masks have been a little weird when cutting around the ears at first but you get used to it."

By 9:15 a.m., stylist Alex Medina was giving a haircut to his second client of the day: 3-year-old Dawson Naleck of Pingree Grove, whose mom says he was in dire need of a trim.

"Feels great to be back at work," Medina said. "The masks have been a little weird when cutting around the ears at first but you get used to it."

• Daily Herald staff writer Bob Susnjara and photographer Rick West contributed to this report.