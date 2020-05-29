AAR named a "Top Veteran-Friendly" company

WOOD DALE -- AAR, an independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, has been named to the "Best of the Best 2020 -- Top Veteran-Friendly Companies" list by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

USVM polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year's Best of the Best evaluations. The award recognizes the top U.S. companies actively recruiting and providing a rewarding work culture for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans and military spouses.

"AAR is honored to be recognized as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company," said John Cooper, AAR senior vice president of global government & defense. "Our military veterans, who comprise 24% of AAR's U.S.-based workforce, are an integral part of what makes AAR strong. We are very proud of our team and committed to supporting our veterans in hiring practices, corporate social responsibility and employee recognition."