Naf Naf names new CEO

CHICAGO -- Fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant chain Naf Naf has named Greg Willman as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15.

Willman will oversee the company's corporate and franchise strategy and operations. He brings more than 20 years of knowledge and expertise operating, advising and investing in the restaurant industry. A co-founder and chief executive officer of 316 Investments, Willman was one of the first developers and operators of Qdoba Mexican Grill restaurants. His group became Naf Naf's first franchisee, signing an exclusive area development deal for central Indiana.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Gary Beisler will continue as chairman of the board for the company.

"Greg is the right leader for this company especially during these unprecedented times," said Beisler. "He understands what it takes to successfully grow an emerging brand, and his strong finance and operations experience, coupled with his passion for the Naf brand, will take this company to the next level."