 

Work begins on new townhouse development in downtown Arlington Heights

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 5/20/2020 1:22 PM

M/I Homes of Chicago has officially broken ground on Sigwalt 16, a townhouse development on the southern portion of Block 425 in downtown Arlington Heights.

Following the socially-distanced groundbreaking event with Mayor Tom Hayes last Friday, the builder is now beginning site preparation and infrastructure work before starting construction in earnest later this year.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

M/I will open home site reservations early next month with first move-ins expected in early or the middle of 2021.

The development will consist of 16 townhouses within three buildings, situated along Sigwalt Street between Chestnut and Highland avenues. The four-story homes will range in size from 2,372 to 3,155 square feet, have two to four bedrooms, 2½ to 4½ baths, and an attached two- or three-car garage. Prices range from $599,000 to the low $900,000s.

"With the limited number of home sites available and the high visibility of this development during the planning stages, we anticipate there will be a huge level of interest in this community -- especially now that work is officially underway," said Rick Champine, area president of M/I Homes, in a news release.

The Columbus, Ohio-based homebuilder took over the project earlier this year when it acquired the Chicago area land assets of Taylor Morrison. That Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm received approval for Sigwalt 16 from village trustees last July.

Meanwhile, plans for the northern three-quarters of the vacant downtown parcel approved a year ago call for a separate developer to build a massive three-building residential and commercial campus. But that project, billed Arlington 425, has yet to start while the developer tries to secure financing.

