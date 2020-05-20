Work begins on new townhouse development in downtown Arlington Heights

Sigwalt 16 townhouses in downtown Arlington Heights will offer four-story floor plans with open-concept living space, an expansive island kitchen and an attached two- or three-car garage, officials say. Courtesy of M/I Homes

A sketch shows the planned Sigwalt 16 development of 16 townhouses within a total of three buildings, situated along Sigwalt Street between Chestnut and Highland avenues in Arlington Heights. First move-ins are planned for 2021. Courtesy of M/I Homes

M/I homes has broken ground on Sigwalt 16, signaling the start of site preparation and infrastructure work for the community of 16 townhouses in downtown Arlington Heights. Courtesy of M/I Homes

M/I Homes of Chicago has officially broken ground on Sigwalt 16, a townhouse development on the southern portion of Block 425 in downtown Arlington Heights.

Following the socially-distanced groundbreaking event with Mayor Tom Hayes last Friday, the builder is now beginning site preparation and infrastructure work before starting construction in earnest later this year.

M/I will open home site reservations early next month with first move-ins expected in early or the middle of 2021.

The development will consist of 16 townhouses within three buildings, situated along Sigwalt Street between Chestnut and Highland avenues. The four-story homes will range in size from 2,372 to 3,155 square feet, have two to four bedrooms, 2½ to 4½ baths, and an attached two- or three-car garage. Prices range from $599,000 to the low $900,000s.

"With the limited number of home sites available and the high visibility of this development during the planning stages, we anticipate there will be a huge level of interest in this community -- especially now that work is officially underway," said Rick Champine, area president of M/I Homes, in a news release.

The Columbus, Ohio-based homebuilder took over the project earlier this year when it acquired the Chicago area land assets of Taylor Morrison. That Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm received approval for Sigwalt 16 from village trustees last July.

Meanwhile, plans for the northern three-quarters of the vacant downtown parcel approved a year ago call for a separate developer to build a massive three-building residential and commercial campus. But that project, billed Arlington 425, has yet to start while the developer tries to secure financing.