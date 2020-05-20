Life Fitness to sell face coverings

ROSEMONT -- Fitness equipment company Life Fitness is producing and sell nonmedical, reusable face coverings in its global manufacturing plants.

The Life Fitness branded face coverings are available to purchase in packs of 25 on the company's website, https://shop.lifefitness.com/life-fitness-face-covering. For every pack of 25 sold through June 18, Life Fitness will donate $1 per face covering to No Kid Hungry in the United States, to help provide children with meals they need during school closures.

The Life Fitness face coverings are available for purchase by all consumers and businesses, like fitness facilities.

Amid conversations on how to safely reopen health clubs and gyms, many fitness facility owners are taking steps to provide face coverings for their staff and exercisers as an additional measure of safety and to align with local public health guidance.