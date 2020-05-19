Alliance to host Pickup Restaurant Week
Updated 5/19/2020 4:03 PM
ST. CHARLES -- The St. Charles Business Alliance will host Pickup Restaurant Week June 8-14.
The Pickup Restaurant Week will feature 20% off on orders of $20 or more (excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity) at participating restaurants. Individuals who want to use the discount on their order may show the coupon -- which will be available at the Alliance's website www.stcalliance.org and on their social media -- or mention the restaurant week details to participating restaurants.
St. Charles restaurants interested in participating may contact info@stcalliance.org for more information.
For more information on St. Charles businesses and where you can go to support local business, visit www.stcalliance.org.
