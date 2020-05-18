 

Premier completes Probat HQ improvement project

  • Chicago-based Premier Design + Build Group recently completed a tenant improvement project for Probat, a global manufacturer of industrial coffee processing equipment in Lincolnshire.

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Premier Design + Build Group recently completed a tenant improvement project for Probat, a global manufacturer of industrial coffee processing equipment.

Probat's new space occupies approximately 118,000 square feet of a new industrial building at 325 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire. Chicago-based Premier's team completed design and construction of the 186,616-square-foot building's core and shell last year; Premier was then selected for the tenant improvement project in September 2019.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In creating the new headquarters, the Premier and Probat teams worked together to incorporate an array of sustainable elements. The design features locally sourced materials, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, motion sensor lighting, and tinted glazing that reduces heat gain. Native plants and grasses were used in the landscape design plan, reducing the need for irrigation.

Premier teamed with Harris Architects, Inc. for architectural design services for this tenant improvement project. The building's owner is Jim Woldenberg.

