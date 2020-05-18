Leeco named finalist in S&P awards program

Leeco Steel employees gather at the Lisle-based company's Oshkosh, Wis. facility. The company was named a finalist of the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards in the "Physical Metals Service Provider of the Year" category. Courtesy Leeco Steel

LISLE -- Leeco Steel was named a finalist of the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards in the "Physical Metals Service Provider of the Year" category.

The Global Metals Awards recognizes companies and individuals who help advance the metals industry. S & P Global Platts selected finalists based on their leadership, innovation, safety and overall performance.

Winners of the 2020 S & P Global Platts Global Metals Awards will be announced in a digital showcase on June 30.

"Leeco made significant strides in improving our safety record and distribution capabilities last year, and we are proud to be recognized for these efforts," said Denton Nordhues, Leeco Steel CEO and president.