Knowles appoints Wishart to board of directors

ITASCA -- Knowles Corp. has appointed Michael S. Wishart as an independent director to the company's board of directors.

His appointment expands the board to 9 directors.

Wishart is chief executive officer, co-founder and a director of efabless corporation, an early-stage company offering an open platform and marketplace for community-based design of electronics. He is also a venture partner at Tyche Partners, a venture capital firm focused on hardware-related companies. Prior to joining the Knowles board, Wishart served on the board of directors of Cypress Semiconductor and Spansion Inc.

He has over 30 years of experience as an executive adviser to the technology industry. He has served as a managing director and advisory director of Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he counseled senior executives of leading technology companies on strategic issues. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was managing director and head of the Global Technology Group of Lehman Brothers, and previously worked in the Investment Banking Division of Smith Barney, Harris Upham & Co.

Wishart will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee of Knowles' Board of Directors.