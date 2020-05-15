 

Daily Herald wins 11 awards in Chicago Headline Club contest

  • A relative is overcome with grief after placing flowers at the crosses outside of the Henry Pratt company in Aurora on Feb. 17 in memory of five employees killed in a mass shooting.

  • Reflected in the glossy gymnasium floor, St. Charles East High School's Charles Falka rolls back with Batavia's Andy Posledni in his grasp in their 145-pound bout in Batavia.

  • Coconut makes an attempt at catching a flying disc while jumping for distance over the pool during the Canine Stars show at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

  • Jake Griffin

  • Jeff Knox

  • Pete Nenni

  • Lauren Rohr

  • Barry Rozner

  • Katlyn Smith

  • John Starks

  • Rick West

Jim Baumann
 
 
Updated 5/15/2020 1:57 PM

The Daily Herald has won 11 Peter Lisagor awards for journalism in reporting, commentary, editorial writing and photography.

The awards are given out at the Chicago Headline Club's annual meeting, which was held virtually this year.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We see our job as one of trying to serve our community, our subscribers, our readers," said Editor John Lampinen. "Our entire staff shares in a commitment to that mission. It is gratifying to see that commitment reflected in the recognition we received this year from the judges in the journalism competition that honors the memory of the late Washington bureau chief of the fabled Chicago Daily News."

The winners are:

• Best Deadline Reporting: The Daily Herald staff for "Workplace Killings in Aurora."

• Best Political and Government Reporting: Jake Griffin for "The Graduated Income Tax Plan."

• Best Education Reporting: Madhu Krishnamurthy, Douglas T. Graham, Katlyn Smith, Lauren Rohr, Pete Nenni and Bob Susnjara for "2019 School Report Card Coverage."

Best Science, Health, Technology or Environment Reporting: Katlyn Smith for "In this boxing class, the fight is against Parkinson's."

• Best Editorial Writing: Pete Nenni.

• Best Feature Story or Series: Lauren Rohr and Jake Griffin for "Remembering AJ."

• Best Sports Story: Lauren Rohr for "How swimming lets teen with alopecia be herself."

• Best Sports Commentary: Barry Rozner.

• Best News Photo: Jeff Knox for "Grief in Aurora."

• Best Feature Photo: Rick West for "Eyes on the Prize."

• Best Sports Photo: John Starks for "Wrestling Reflection."

