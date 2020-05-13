Chambers plan Zoom meeting with Krishnamoorthi

ELMHURST -- Numerous suburban chambers of commerce, in conjunction with the GOA Regional Business Association, will participate in a webinar, "A Conversation with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi," via Zoom video conferencing at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Schaumburg, will give brief remarks and then address participants' questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on businesses.

Joining the GOA are the chambers from Arlington Heights, Bartlett, Bloomingdale, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Glendale Heights, Hoffman Estates, Itasca, Lombard, Northern Kane County, Rolling Meadows, Villa Park, Wheeling and Wood Dale, along with the Illinois Electronic Security Association.