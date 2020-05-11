Lee & Associates brokers three leases in Lombard

LOMBARD -- Lee & Associates recently closed three industrial lease transactions totaling 20,068 square feet in Lombard.

Jay Farnam, executive vice president, Brent De Noble, senior vice president, and Jeff Galante, principal, of Lee & Associates' Illinois office, represented owner Venture One Real Estate in two leases at its 78,862-square-foot industrial building on Lombard Road. Leaf Filter North of Illinois leased 9,688 square feet at 1041 Lombard Road. Secure Products renewed their lease on 4,719 square feet at 1005 Lombard Road. With these two transactions, the building is fully leased. In ten months since the building was brought under new ownership, eleven lease transactions were completed of which nine were new tenants.

Farnam also represented tenant Norman Windows Fashion on its lease of 5,661 square feet at 1040 DuPage Avenue in Lombard. The building is owned by Venture One Real Estate