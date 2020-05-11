Alight names Goff chief technology officer

Alight Solutions announced Greg Goff has joined the Lincolnshire-based company as chief technology officer.

Goff will be charged with bringing technology-led, enterprisewide value for Alight's clients.

He joins Alight from Uptake, a provider of AI and IoT software for industrial companies, where he served as chief product officer. He was responsible for all product strategy and development. Before this, Goff was the CTO for Morningstar, where he transformed its technology architecture and executed a full cloud migration strategy. He also served in a number of technology and leadership roles at Nielsen and Accenture.

"Greg will play an important role moving forward Alight's aggressive technology agenda, which includes unleashing the full power of our data to provide valuable insights that transform the way our clients think about their biggest HR, payroll, finance and business challenges," said Alight CEO Stephan Scholl.