Abbott gets FDA OK for second antibody test

North Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories has received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce a second COVID-19 antibody test. File photo

Abbott Laboratories has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to produce a second COVID-19 antibody test.

The North Chicago-based medical device company said Monday that it will start shipping its lab-based serology blood test based on the Alinity I test system this month. Last month, the company received FDA authorization to ship an antibody test based on its Architect testing system.

Antibody tests are not designed to see if someone currently has the COVID-19 virus, but look for antibodies that fight the virus that could indicate a person may have had the virus in the past. The test helps provide a greater understanding of the virus, according to Abbott officials, including how long antibodies stay in the body and how much of the population has been infected.

"Having more options of highly reliable tests across our platforms will help health care workers and health officials as they conduct broad scale testing for COVID-19," said Robert B. Ford, Abbott president and CEO.

Abbott plans to ship nearly 30 million antibody tests for both of its platforms globally in May, and will have capacity to produce 60 million tests in June.

Abbott notes the new test is the fourth to receive FDA's emergency authorization. Its portfolio includes two test for the COVID-19 virus, one of which is a portable kits that which can give a positive reading in five minutes.