Where meat is running short or costing more in the suburbs

Valli Produce stores like this one in Arlington Heights have had a limited supply of meat lately and sometimes has raised prices accordingly. Courtesy of Valli Produce

Suburban grocery chains have begun feeling the effects after several U.S. meat processing plants temporarily shut down because hundreds of workers came down with coronavirus.

The resulting meat shortages led Wendy's restaurants to pull some burgers off its menus and diminished selections at grocery stores such as Sam's Club, which has locations in Addison, Des Plaines, Gurnee, Elgin and Vernon Hills, among other places.

In response to a drop-off in U.S. beef and pork processing, a Sam's Club spokeswoman said stores began limiting meat purchases.

"To ensure access to as many members as possible, we are limiting the purchase of all poultry, beef, lamb and pork items to one of each item," said Sam's Club spokeswoman Amy Wyatt-Moore via email. "As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our supply chain to continually replenish items as quickly as possible to help meet the needs of our members."

According to Jayson Lusk, head of the department of agricultural economics at Purdue University, U.S. beef and pork processing dropped 40% from last year.

Some meatpacking plants are coming back online after President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week requiring them to stay open. But until they're back at full capacity, consumers will likely see some shortages and higher prices for beef and pork, Lusk said. Poultry production has been impacted, but to a lesser degree.

Representatives from Sam's Club, Valli Produce and other local grocers say consumers have no reason to worry.

While Valli has not imposed limits on meat purchases, co-owner Frank Greco acknowledges "beef products are starting to get extremely limited ... and the cost has gone berserk" at the six family-owned stores in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, Glendale Heights, Evanston, Rockford and Loves Park.

Meat that cost $4.99 three months ago now sells for $9.99, he said.

"We definitely are experiencing a shortage. There's a limited supply. What we can get, we're having to raise the price," Greco said, adding Valli employees monitor the supply daily and ads acknowledge the shortage by referencing "while quantities last" and "limited quantities available."

There's been no evidence customers are hoarding items, said Greco. "We're trying to get through this together," he said.

Jewel-Osco spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said in an email that stores are "not placing buying limits on meat. However we continue to evaluate the supply on a daily basis."

Just over 1,000 Wendy's restaurants -- or nearly 20% -- had no beef items available on their online menus Monday night, according to an analysis by Stephens Inc., an investment bank. Wendy's responded that some menu items may be temporarily limited, but it continues to supply its restaurants with beef two to three times a week.

In addition to Sam's Club, Costco, Hy-Vee and Kroger are limiting purchases of meat to avoid panic buying.

Some companies -- including Target and McDonald's -- have no restrictions in place.

Meat producer Tyson Foods Inc. said it's working hard to get its plants back up safely.

"It's very difficult to speculate on how challenges to the food supply will evolve in the coming weeks, but we are doing our best to maximize our production to meet demand," the company said in a statement.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.