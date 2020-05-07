Wheaton French market set to open May 16 with safety protocols

Wheaton's open-air French market will reopen for the season with new COVID-19 safety protocols.

City officials have been working with the operator, Bensidoun USA Inc., to prepare for the reopening. The city expects the downtown market will start back up Saturday, May 16, pending approval from public health authorities.

Farmers markets have been deemed an essential business and may operate under an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Bensidoun plans to first reopen a scaled-back version of the popular Wheaton market and then other suburban venues during the first weekend in June.

Some of the restrictions will help manage crowds at Wheaton's market, held in a municipal parking lot at Main Street and Liberty Drive. Those rules include social distancing measures in addition to limits on the types of items that can be sold and the number of people who can be in the market at a given time.

During May, the market will have plants, flowers, specialty food and concessions, according to a notice on the Bensidoun website. A small number of retailers will offer products such as soap.

The market plans to open to all vendors beginning June 6, pending any additional statewide mandates on business operations.

The Glen Ellyn French Market is set to start Sunday, June 7. It will run every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September. The season may extend into October, a village official said, but that hasn't been finalized yet.