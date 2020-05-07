Flexera makes Inc. best workplaces list

ITASCA -- Flexera has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020.

The magazine's list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

In business for more than 30 years, Flexera is the largest homegrown technology company in the Chicago area, employing more than 1,300 globally with over 300 in its suburban Chicago office, and serving more than 50,000 customers worldwide. Flexera is committed to providing solutions that enable companies to increase their category relevance, avoid obsolescence and strengthen their journey to digital transformation.

"Regardless of the economic climate, Flexera places maximum value on making sure we are a great place to work. Our employees are nothing if they aren't candid and passionate," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera.