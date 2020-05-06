Daily Herald staff wins 10 awards in APME contest

The Daily Herald has won 10 awards, including two first-place honors, in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.

The Daily Herald competes in this annual contest with the largest circulation newspapers in the state.

"We're blessed to have a talented team of reporters, photographers and editors who work hard every day to meet the needs of our subscribers and the public," said Editor John Lampinen. "It's encouraging to see those efforts recognized by the judges of the IAPME competition, and we thank them for their consideration."

First place

• Feature Photo: John Starks, "Leaning Into the Turn."

• Sports Breaking News: Bruce Miles, "Maddon Takes the Fall."

Second place

• Editorial Writing: Diane Dungey.

• Sports Breaking News: John Dietz, "He's a Leader for a Reason."

• Spot News Photo: Jeff Knox, "Grief in Aurora."

Third Place

• Breaking News: Jake Griffin, Bob Susnjara and Mick Zawislak, "Parents Charged with Killing AJ."

• Enterprise Series: Burt Constable and Diane Dungey, "From the Suburbs to the Moon."

• Sports Breaking News: Scot Gregor, "Competitive Window is Finally Set to Open."

• Sports Feature: Barry Rozner, "Whatever Happened to Peggy Kusinski?"

• Sports Action Photo: John Starks, "Wrestling Reflection."

The awards are to be presented during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association, now scheduled for Oct. 22 in Springfield. Winners for General Excellence, Photo and Editorial Sweepstakes, and News Innovator of the Year also will be presented at that time.