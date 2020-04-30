Stratford Square Mall plans to reopen for curbside pickup

Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, which has been closed for more than a month, is planning to reopen for "retail-to-go" on Friday, according to the mall's owner. Daily Herald file photo

The owner of Stratford Square Mall says it plans to reopen the Bloomingdale shopping center Friday for "retail-to-go" under the state's modified stay-at-home order.

The mall at the southeast corner of Gary Avenue and Schick Road has been closed for more than a month because of state-imposed restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But Friday is the first day some retail shops will be able to reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders through curbside pickup or delivery.

In a statement released Thursday, Namdar Realty Group said it will reopen the mall property to all tenants and employees on Friday morning. The mall will be operating on limited hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We encourage all merchants to reopen their locations at our properties, which will allow a restart of business operation," the statement reads.

A Namdar spokeswoman stressed Stratford is only opening for pickup orders, so the mall doors will remain closed to the public.

It's unclear how many stores at Stratford plan to -- or can -- reopen following retail-to-go guidelines. Namdar says it will release a list of participating retailers in the next few days.

As part of retail-to-go, shoppers will place their orders remotely and pick them up by going to a designated area in the parking lot. Store employees then will deliver their orders directly into the back seat or trunk of their vehicle.

The spokeswoman said mall staff and security will closely monitor the situation to ensure everything happens safely and seamlessly.

Namdar's statement says all payments should be done over the phone or online. Contact should be minimized if remote payment isn't available.

Store employees will be required to wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer. Whenever possible, they must disinfect any item that came into contact with a customer.

All mall employees are being urged to take health precautions recommended by the CDC, including frequently washing their hands for at least 20 seconds.

"As government bodies allow, properties will begin to reopen in phases that will consider preventive measures for the safety of the public," Namdar's statement reads. "The public health and safety of our patrons, merchants, employees, and communities are a top priority."