DuPage Foundation gives $300K to nonprofits to help COVID-19 battle

The DuPage Foundation, a Downers Grove-based philanthropic organization, has awarded $300,000 to 21 local nonprofits in the first round of funding from its newly created COVID-19 Response Fund.

Foundation officials said they have so far raised more than $625,000 for the COVID-19 Response Fund with the help of lead partners, including the Birck Family of Hinsdale and Naperville, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, two area private foundations wishing to remain anonymous, and grants from the Gustafson Family Foundation and Snodgrass Family Funds of the DuPage Foundation.

"To date we have received 69 applications totaling more than $1.3 million, which really reflects the need in our community," said Barb Szczepaniak, foundation vice president for programs. "The Foundation will continue to do our part by securing financial resources and deploying them to the organizations that are directly assisting our DuPage neighbors."

Continued deployment of grants from the fund will remain flexible to ensure support of current needs as well as new ones that emerge, officials said. Grants will be distributed on a rolling basis as needs and gaps are identified and as additional dollars become available.

The foundation is also sharing applications it receives with its fund representatives and other area funders in an effort to help channel as much support as possible to area not-for-profits.

The DuPage Foundation also encourages donors to continue giving directly to their favorite charities and, for those who are interested and able, to contribute to our COVID-19 Response Fund.

DuPage not-for-profits can apply for funding at dupagefoundation.org.