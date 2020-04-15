Wynnchurch acquires Western Forge & Flange

ROSEMONT -- Wynnchurch Capital announced it has acquired the assets of Western Forge & Flange Co., a manufacturer of high-quality, specialty forgings and flanges.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Cleveland, Texas, Western has established a niche through its capabilities, infrastructure and ability to provide high-quality products and solutions with quick turnaround times on orders ranging from standard to highly custom.

Western will unite under one platform with Pennsylvania Machine Works, a Wynnchurch portfolio company.

"Western and Penn Machine have both built strong reputations for providing customers with specialty forged products for the most demanding applications with industry-leading service levels," said Wynnchurch Partner Greg Gleason.