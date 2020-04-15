Their Life's Work: Schaumburg appliance store adjusts to online business

The door to Advanced Maytag appliance store in Schaumburg is usually propped open, but owners Richard Lindbloom and his brother Bud aren't seeing much foot traffic in their strip mall these days.

"Unfortunately, customers are not coming out," Richard said. "People are afraid. Our store visits are down 80 to 90 percent."

So the brothers are encouraging business by offering discounts with an online purchase.

"We're doing everything we can," Richard said. "It's hard. It's a balancing act."

The business opened in 1956 and the siblings took control when their father retired. They decided to postpone their 64th anniversary sale until later in the year when customers are more likely to stop by.

For now they are spending a lot of time emailing, texting and phoning hundreds of former and current customers to let them know they will always be there to service their appliances and offer new units.

Richard said he applied for federal payroll protection and is optimistic his nine employees will have enough work in the coming weeks.

"We want them working. We want them paid," he says as he looks out the open front door.

