Millennium honored as 'best performing' community bank

DES PLAINES -- Millennium Bank has been ranked in the top 100 best performing U.S. community banks under $3 billion in asset size by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Millennium was one of four Illinois banks to make the ranking and one of 4,391 eligible banks to receive the Top 100 honor.

S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated six metrics to identify top-performing U.S. community banks under $3 billion in asset size: pretax return on tangible common equity; net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans; efficiency ratio; adjusted Texas ratio; net interest margin; and loan growth. Based off current regulatory standards and the criteria listed above, 4,391 commercial banks, savings banks, and savings & loan associations were eligible to be ranked in the top 100 best performing community banks in the U.S.

"To be ranked at this level nationally and be one of four Illinois community banks to receive this honor is another exceptional milestone for us as an institution and a testament to the hard work, vision and focus of our entire team," said Millennium Bank President and CEO Nicholas Dizonno.