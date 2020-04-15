Feder: Weigel Broadcasting gets to work on 'Job Hunt Chicago'

In response to the coronavirus shutdown and loss of employment for thousands, Weigel Broadcasting is launching a weekly show to help viewers find work.

In response to the coronavirus shutdown and loss of employment for thousands, Weigel Broadcasting is launching a weekly show to help viewers find work, Robert Feder writes.

"Job Hunt Chicago," hosted by Felicia Lawrence of "The Jam," will focus on openings from major employers and recruitment agencies in Chicago.

Starting this weekend it will air at 10 a.m. Saturday on The U (WMEU-Channel 48.1/WCIU-Channel 26.2), and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday on WCIU-Channel 26.

"'Job Hunt Chicago' serves as an easily accessible resource during these difficult times," Steve Bailey, head of local programming and creative, said in a statement. "We're rolling up our sleeves and doing the digging to uncover local jobs across all industries."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.