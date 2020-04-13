U.S. stocks decline before earnings; oil advances

Chief Security Officer Kevin Fitzgibbons rings the opening bell Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange, while recognizing Randy Timmons in Albany, Georgia, and thousands of employees of the Proctor & Gamble Company. Associated Press

U.S. stocks fell before the start of an earnings season marked by the extraordinary uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 Index dropped after rallying almost 25% from its March low, equities declined in Asia's main financial centers while markets across Europe were closed for the Easter holiday. Crude rallied as top oil producers pulled off a historic deal to cut global output by nearly a 10th. Treasuries and the dollar slipped.

With the coronavirus pandemic sowing chaos across the world, the investment community has been lost in a fog when it comes to corporate profits. As the earnings season kicks off this week, traders might get a sense of how bad the hit to global earnings could be as the outbreak upends the global economy.

"Companies, analysts, traders, investors and strategists to some extent are 'flying into earnings season without instruments'," John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote to clients. "The unprecedented nature of the economic shutdown, social distancing and sheltering in place ordered by officials provides an overhang of uncertainty."

In focus this week:

U.S. banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, led by JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing Tuesday

South Korea holds parliamentary elections and the Bank of Canada has a rate decision Wednesday

Also Wednesday, U.S. retail sales are poised to fall in March by the most ever seen

China releases GDP, industrial production and retail sales and jobless figures Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 declined 0.5% as of 8:32 a.m.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.6%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.7% .

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro decreased 0.3% to $1.0909.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 107.93 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.23%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 0.74%.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries increased three basis points to 1.38%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 3.1% to $23.47 a barrel.

Gold sank 1% to $1,735.70 an ounce.