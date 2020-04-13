Morrison, DCEO hosting webinar for small business owners Tuesday

State Rep. Tom Morrison is inviting small business owners in his 54th District to participate in an informational webinar led by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Erin Guthrie, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

The program, co-hosted by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, will provide updates about small business assistance programs being offered by the state.

You can register for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/vcdfnr5 or by emailing lclarke@ilchamber.org.

"This will be an opportunity to get an update on the state and federal programs being offered to small businesses in our area," Morrison said. "DCEO Director Erin Guthrie and her team will answer questions that our local business owners may have."

Those with questions can call Morrison's district office at (847) 202-6584. A Republican from Palatine, Morrison's district includes portions of Arlington Heights, Barrington, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Palatine, Rolling Meadows and South Barrington.