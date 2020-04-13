Feder: Daily Line's Heather Cherone joins WTTW as City Hall reporter

Chicago media dynamo Heather Cherone has joined WTTW-Channel 11 after two years as managing editor and City Hall reporter for The Daily Line, the subscription newsletter on state and local politics, Robert Feder writes.

The Window to the World Communications public television station announced today that Cherone has been hired as a digital news reporter covering City Hall.

A native of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood and graduate of Kenwood Academy and Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Cherone previously worked for DNAInfo/Chicago and the Chicago Tribune, where she helped launch TribLocal in the south and west suburbs.

Earlier she covered politics and government for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Oakland Tribune.

Cherone recently moderated Chicago Journalism Town Hall 2020 with Ken Davis, and was cited here among the 25 Most Powerful Women in Chicago Journalism.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.