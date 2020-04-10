 

Pulse Technology promotes Vince Miceli to vice president

Updated 4/10/2020 4:45 PM

Schaumburg-based Pulse Technology has promoted Vince Miceli to the position of company vice president.

In his expanded capacity, Miceli will oversee the sales and recruiting functions of the company's three Illinois locations, and will also play a key role in marketing and the day-to-day operations of the company.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

His prior role with Pulse Technology was director of sales, and before that, as Northern Cook County sales leader and technology consultant. Miceli's other industry experience includes a role as district manager for Dove Print Solutions and sales leader at Hendrix Business Solutions, both in Charlotte, N.C. Miceli traces his work history with Pulse Technology to his high school years, when he worked part-time at the firm.

Miceli earned a bachelor's degree in business management as well as a certificate in entrepreneurial studies from the University of Iowa.

