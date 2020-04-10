Dealer Profit Solutions to expand to Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Entre Commercial Realty recently represented the tenant in a 12,000 square foot lease at 855 W. University Drive in Arlington Heights.

Dealer Profit Solutions Inc. recently leased the property and is expanding from nearby Wheeling. The building features 18-foot clear ceiling height, one interior dock and one drive-in door.

Entre's Brian Boccie represented the tenant and Tom Boucher of PSI Commercial represented the building owner.