Dealer Profit Solutions to expand to Arlington Heights
Updated 4/10/2020 8:52 AM
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Entre Commercial Realty recently represented the tenant in a 12,000 square foot lease at 855 W. University Drive in Arlington Heights.
Dealer Profit Solutions Inc. recently leased the property and is expanding from nearby Wheeling. The building features 18-foot clear ceiling height, one interior dock and one drive-in door.
Entre's Brian Boccie represented the tenant and Tom Boucher of PSI Commercial represented the building owner.
